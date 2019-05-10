D'Arnaud has been traded from the Dodgers to the Rays for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Arnaud's stint with Los Angeles certainly didn't last long, as he was scooped up by the Dodgers on Sunday, only to be traded away five days later. He did get one at-bat in a Dodger uniform Thursday night. The Rays are currently dealing with injuries to their top two backstops, Mike Zunino (quad) and Michael Perez (oblique), so d'Arnaud appears to be in line for regular playing time, at least for the next month.