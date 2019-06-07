D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Tigers.

D'Arnaud got the start with the Rays playing a day game after a night contest, relieving Mike Zunino behind the dish. He took advantage by smacking two homers, his first of the season. He'll continue to serve as the Rays backup catcher, but his .171/.253/.286 is not noteworthy.