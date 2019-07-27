D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a two-run infield single in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

The hot-hitting veteran snapped a 1-1 tie with his fifth-inning hit, plating the two runs that would ultimately prove to be the final margin of victory for the Rays. It's been a momentous July for d'Arnaud, who's driven in an impressive 18 runs with the help of nine extra-base hits (three doubles, six home runs) while drawing starts at both catcher and first base.