D'Arnaud was removed from Thursday's game due to neck and shoulder tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like d'Arnaud may have been dinged a few times behind the plate. Mike Zunino replaced him for the ninth inning. D'Arnaud was hitless prior to exiting and is now 1-for-15 in his last four games, with the one hit going for a homer.

