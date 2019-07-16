D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with two walks, three home runs and five RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

The veteran catcher essentially engaged in a home run contest with Edwin Encarnacion, winning it in the ninth inning with a three-run shot off Aroldis Chapman. Thanks to the offensive explosion, d'Arnaud is now slashing .252/.314/.471 on the season with nine homers and 28 RBI, and he appears to be on the cusp of wresting the starting job away from Mike Zunino.