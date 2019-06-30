D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-2 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

The veteran catcher is having a rough year, but he is back above the Mendoza Line after two hits Saturday. Since joining the Rays at the beginning of May, d'Arnaud has been performing a little bit better too, batting .235 with nine extra-base hits in 98 at-bats. Overall, he's hitting .205 with five home runs, 19 RBI and 18 runs in 122 at-bats this year.