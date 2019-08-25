Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Idle Sunday
D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
D'Arnaud will sit for the second time in the four-game series while Mike Zunino logs a turn behind the dish. The backstop has slowed down a bit in August with a .206/.278/.238 slash line across 18 games, but he still appears locked in as the Rays' preferred option behind the dish.
