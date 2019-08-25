D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Arnaud will sit for the second time in the four-game series while Mike Zunino logs a turn behind the dish. The backstop has slowed down a bit in August with a .206/.278/.238 slash line across 18 games, but he still appears locked in as the Rays' preferred option behind the dish.