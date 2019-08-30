D'Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Thursday's win over Houston.

D'Arnaud single-handedly accounted for Zack Greinke's worst start as an Astro, torching the All-Star pitcher for a pair of run-scoring singles and a two-run homer. The long ball was d'Arnaud's first in August after he launched eight homers in a splendid July. Overall, the 30-year-old is slashing .253/.320/.447 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in stints with the Mets, Dodgers and Rays this season.