D'Arnaud (neck/shoulder) could make a pinch-hit appearance Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Arnaud was dinged up behind the plate Thursday and manager Kevin Cash decided the backstop could use an extra day off, though it sounds like d'Arnaud is fine for the most part. While he's cooled down after a red-hot month of July, d'Arnaud still ranks among the top 10 catchers in earned value this season.

