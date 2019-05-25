Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Multi-hit effort in loss
d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Indians on Friday.
The veteran backstop had opened his Rays tenure with a 1-for-22 funk across nine games, so even though Friday's tally only included a pair of singles, it still represented a productive night for d'Arnaud. The 30-year-old is helping hold down the fort at catcher while Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique) are sidelined, and with both players likely still out another 7-to-10 days at minimum, d'Arnaud should continue logging regular playing time.
More News
-
Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Resting in series finale•
-
Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Added to active roster•
-
Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Bound for Tampa Bay•
-
Dodgers' Travis d'Arnaud: Slated for first base/outfield role•
-
Dodgers' Travis d'Arnaud: Signed by Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...