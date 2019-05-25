d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Indians on Friday.

The veteran backstop had opened his Rays tenure with a 1-for-22 funk across nine games, so even though Friday's tally only included a pair of singles, it still represented a productive night for d'Arnaud. The 30-year-old is helping hold down the fort at catcher while Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique) are sidelined, and with both players likely still out another 7-to-10 days at minimum, d'Arnaud should continue logging regular playing time.

