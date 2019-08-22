D'Arnaud went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

The veteran's bat seems to be heating up again after a sluggish start to August. Factoring in Wednesday's production, d'Arnaud is now 8-for-23 with two doubles, two RBI, a walk and two runs over his last seven games. The multi-hit effort against the Mariners was d'Arnaud's first since Aug.14 and only his second of the month overall.