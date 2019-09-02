D'Arnaud entered Sunday's win over the Indians as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and a run-scoring double.

The veteran slotted in at first base and extended his hitting streak to six games with his multi-hit effort. D'Arnaud has displayed a welcome penchant for clutch hitting recently, totaling six RBI over his last four contests.

