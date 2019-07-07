D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a walk-off home run, two RBI and two runs in a 4-3 victory against the Yankees on Saturday.

The catcher's power surge continued Saturday, as he now has six homers in 153 plate appearances this season. D'Arnaud started this year 2-for-24 (.083) but since joining the Rays, he's batting .254 (29-for-114) with 11 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 18 runs in 114 at-bats.