D'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

D'Arnaud had been out of the starting nine the prior two games due to neck and shoulder tightness, but he corroborated his return to health with a solid showing Sunday. The veteran has only four hits over his first 20 at-bats of September, yet he's surprisingly parlayed that tally into seven RBI, including one in each of his last three games.