D'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly and a run in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

D'Arnaud continued his resurgence from a recent slump, and he crossed the plate with the winning run on Ji-Man Choi's single in the ninth. The veteran has now hit safely in three of the last four games following an 0-for-20 skid that encompassed five contests earlier in the month.