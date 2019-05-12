D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud went 0-for-3 with a walk while starting at catcher in his Rays debut Saturday. Though he'll temporarily slot as the Rays' top backstop with both Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list, d'Arnaud will take a seat in the series finale as Anthony Bemboom checks in behind the plate.