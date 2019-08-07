Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Sitting out day game
D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Though he'll give way to Mike Zunino behind the dish for the second time in the series, d'Arnaud seems fairly secure as the Rays' preferred option at the position. Unless he's used off the bench as a pinch hitter Wednesday, D'Arnaud should check back into the lineup for Friday's series opener in Seattle and look to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
