D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tampa Bay's 9-2 win Saturday over the Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader.

D'Arnaud provided the Rays' first three runs with home run off Josh Smith in the second inning. The 30-year-old backstop hit his first two home runs of the season on Thursday and has now raised his batting average to .240 for the season. If his hot streak continues he might be able to earn a solid split of playing time with Mike Zunino.