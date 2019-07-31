D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The slugging veteran kick-started the Rays' comeback from a 3-1 deficit with his 453-foot blast to left center in the fifth, his fourth round tripper in the last eight games. It's been an outstanding July for d'Arnaud overall, one that's now seen him generate eight multi-hit efforts, 24 RBI and an eye-popping .338/.427/.732 across 82 plate appearances.