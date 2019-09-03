D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-2 loss to the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Serving as the designated hitter, D'Arnaud provided the Rays with a 2-0 lead with a 427-foot blast to center in the fourth inning off Ty Blach, his third homer in his last six games. The 30-year-old has generated a solid .254/.320/.460 slash line and D'Arnaud has 58 RBI in 291 at-bats this season.