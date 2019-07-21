D'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Sunday against the White Sox.

D'Arnaud was responsible for all four of his team's runs, as he belted a grand slam in the second inning to give his team an early lead. The 30-year-old backstop has clubbed four homers over his last five contests, though three of those long balls came in Monday against the Yankees.

