Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Smashes three-run homer
D'Arnaud went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer Saturday in a 10-9 defeat by the Blue Jays.
D'Arnaud connected for a home run off Ryan Borucki to increase the Tampa Bay lead to 6-1 in the second inning. The 30-year-old backstop did not have any homers at the end of May, but has now recorded 12 round-trippers in 34 games in June and July and now has driven in 36 of his 40 RBI since June 1.
