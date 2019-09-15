D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

D'Arnaud was the sole supplier of runs for the Rays courtesy of his clutch sixth-inning hit, which came with the bases loaded. The versatile veteran is hitting a rather ordinary .250 (8-for-32) in September, but he's managed to drive in 11 runs on that modest tally by virtue of some extremely timely hitting. Factoring in the three runs d'Arnaud plated Saturday, his career-high RBI total now stands at 65.