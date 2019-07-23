Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Solid out of leadoff spot
D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Monday.
The slugging backstop continued to enjoy success out of the top of the order, with Monday's production pushing his season average out of that slotting to a solid .275 (46 plate plate appearances) and also including his seventh extra-base hit when leading off. The 30-year-old has now logged at least one plate appearance out of every spot in the order except fourth, and what was his fourth multi-hit effort over the last 10 games pushed his July average to an impressive .340.
