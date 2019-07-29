Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Stays hot at dish
D'Arnaud went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.
D'Arnaud drove in a pair of runs during the sixth inning on a double to left field, cutting Toronto's lead to five runs. The 30-year-old has been red hot at the plate recently, registering six homers and 19 RBI over his last 11 contests. He'll aim to keep it rolling heading into his squad's upcoming series with the Red Sox, which is slated to begin Tuesday.
