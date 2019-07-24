D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Tuesday in the Rays' 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

D'Arnaud occupied the leadoff spot for a third straight game and again delivered another quality night at the dish, slugging his second home run in three days. Since joining the Rays on May 10, d'Arnaud has slashed an impressive .266/.327/.532 with 19 extra-base hits (11 home runs, eight doubles), 33 RBI and 29 runs in 46 contests. With the Rays facing another lefty (David Price) in the series finale Wednesday, d'Arnaud will be back atop the order and man first base, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.