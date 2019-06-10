D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

The veteran backstop's blistering hot June continued in impressive fashion Sunday, with d'Arnaud generating his third consecutive two-hit effort. After a 1-for-19 start to his Rays career following a May 10 trade from the Dodgers, d'Arnaud is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI, four walks and nine runs over the subsequent 10 games. The surge was enough to prompt the Rays to option Michael Perez, who opened the season splitting time with Mike Zunino behind the dish prior to suffering an oblique injury, down to Triple-A Durham upon his activation Monday. That leaves d'Arnaud to serve as Zunino's new platoon partner in a yet-to-be-determined playing time split for the time being.