D'Arnaud went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in a loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

The veteran backstop hit out of the top of the order for the first time this season and enjoyed a successful night at the plate overall. It's been a very productive month of June for d'Arnaud after a very slow start to his Rays tenure, as Tuesday's multi-hit effort was his fourth of the month and pushed his average since the calendar flipped to an impressive .355.