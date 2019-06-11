Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Testing out other positions
D'Arnaud has been working out at first base and the corner outfield positions in recent days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
D'Arnaud's career .242/.304/.404 slash line doesn't exactly make him seem like the type of catcher who would normally get at-bats elsewhere in order to keep his bat in the lineup, but he's evidently impressed the Rays. His .259/.323/.481 slash line through his first 18 games with the team certainly isn't hurting his case, and the team elected to keep him on the roster even after Michael Perez returned from his oblique injury, indicating that he's likely to stick around in some capacity.
