Rays' Travis d'Arnaud: Walks three times in win
D'Arnaud went 1-for-2 with three walks, a run and an RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.
D'Arnaud didn't take long to push his on-base streak to 10 games, during which he has hit .368 while compiling four home runs, nine runs and 17 RBI. His huge spike in performance has now locked d'Arnaud in as the Rays' clear top catcher over Mike Zunino, and manager Kevin Cash hasn't hesitated to keep d'Arnaud in the lineup at first base or designated hitter on days when he'll get a break behind the plate. D'Arnaud will man the DH spot in Sunday's series finale and bat cleanup, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...