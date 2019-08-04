D'Arnaud went 1-for-2 with three walks, a run and an RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

D'Arnaud didn't take long to push his on-base streak to 10 games, during which he has hit .368 while compiling four home runs, nine runs and 17 RBI. His huge spike in performance has now locked d'Arnaud in as the Rays' clear top catcher over Mike Zunino, and manager Kevin Cash hasn't hesitated to keep d'Arnaud in the lineup at first base or designated hitter on days when he'll get a break behind the plate. D'Arnaud will man the DH spot in Sunday's series finale and bat cleanup, per Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.