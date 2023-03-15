The Rays selected Kelley's contract Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster.
Kelley joined Tampa Bay on a minor-league deal in January and had been in line to have his contract selected shortly before spring training, but the Rays later rescinded the transaction. One month later, Kelley will now officially get a spot on the 40-man roster since Wednesday marked the first day that MLB teams can select the contracts of non-roster invitees. Kelley has a minor-league option remaining, so the Rays' decision to select his contract doesn't guarantee that he'll break camp as a member of the big club's Opening Day bullpen.