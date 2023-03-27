The Rays optioned Kelley to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With the Rays shaving down their roster ahead of the 2023 season, Kelley was the latest member of the team's spring roster to be optioned. The right-hander appeared in nine games during spring training, surrendering just one run over 7.2 innings while striking out six batters. Kelley signed a minor-league deal with the Rays' organization in January after struggling to a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 23 punchouts over 23.2 innings with the Brewers in 2022. The 29-year-old has already earned himself a 40-man roster spot and if he can continue to produce like he did this spring, Kelley will likely earn a call-up this summer.