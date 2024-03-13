Alexander is a candidate to open the year as the Rays' No. 5 starter with Taj Bradley (pectoral) ruled out for the start of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A partial lat tear ended Alexander's season in July and the Tigers decided to move on in November. The Rays claimed Alexander off waivers and may need him for important innings right away with Bradley shut down for a couple weeks. Alexander threw over 100 big-league frames for Detroit in 2021 and 2022 and has been building up for a substantial workload this spring. Jacob Lopez, Naoyuki Uwasawa, Jacob Waguespack and Chris Devenski were also mentioned as possible replacements in the starting rotation.