Rays' Victor Mesa: Logs fifth steal

Mesa went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Mesa has a pair of multi-hit efforts over his last two games after going 0-for-14 over the previous four contests. The outfielder's inconsistency at the plate will likely lead to him remaining in a strong-side platoon role in right field for the foreseeable future. Mesa is batting .219 with a .739 OPS, eight home runs, five steals, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, three doubles and two triples over 155 plate appearances this season.