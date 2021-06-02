Franco went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday in Triple-A Durham's 6-5 loss to Norfolk.

After seeing a five-game hit streak come to an end Sunday, Franco got back on track with one of his better all-around efforts of the season. The 20-year-old is now slashing .299/.361/.536 with a 9:11 BB:K through 108 plate appearances, a stat line that suggests he's ready to move up to the next level. Service-time considerations will surely come into play as the Rays weigh when to call up their top prospect, and it doesn't help Franco's case that the organization already has two middle-infield prospects in Taylor Walls and Vidal Brujan who could be ahead of him in line for getting extended looks in the big leagues.