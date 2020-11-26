Franco (sore right biceps) has returned to the United States to be evaluated by the Rays team doctors, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. The club is hopeful it is not a serious injury.

The game's top prospect was playing in the Dominican Winter League but had been sidelined for a week due to the injury, so the Rays are bringing him back stateside to evaluate the seriousness of the injury. He hit .350/.435/.500 with a homer and a stolen base through the first five games. If Franco is fully healthy this spring, he could put himself in position for a first-half call-up, but if this injury turns out to be serious, that could delay his arrival in 2021.