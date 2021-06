Franco has been told by the Rays that he'll be called up ahead of Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco cemented his status as baseball's top prospect with Triple-A Durham to begin the season, as he slashed .323/.376/.601 with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 30 runs and five stolen bases in 38 games. While Taylor Walls had been serving as the Rays' shortstop after Willy Adames was traded, Franco should see regular playing time in the infield right away.