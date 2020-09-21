The Rays aren't expected to have Franco make his big-league debut until 2021, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay is including Franco in its 40-man postseason pool, but barring an injury to Willy Adames, the 19-year-old switch hitter likely won't be making an appearance this fall. Despite not having the opportunity to play in affiliated ball in 2020, Franco remains the top prospect in baseball and will likely retain that title until he reaches the majors.