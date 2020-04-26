Rays' Wander Franco: Chances for '20 debut mixed
Franco's chances of making his big-league debut during the 2020 season will be likely dampened if there is no minor-league season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The elite prospect's chances of seeing big-league action in 2020 even if the season would have unfolded as planned may have been relatively remote, considering he's yet to take an at-bat above the High-A level. Despite the fact Franco is unquestionably on the fast track to the majors, the Rays would ideally like to get him more seasoning, leading Toribio to surmise an outright cancellation of the minor-league season would further depress the odds of the 19-year-old making his debut in a truncated year. However, he adds the disclaimer that the organization's view could change if the Rays find themselves in contention and conclude that Franco -- whose stellar .318/.390/.506 line at Low-A Bowling Green last season qualifies as the "least" impressive overall of his three professional stops to date -- could significantly improve the team's offensive firepower.
More News
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Minimal action in spring training•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Leads off in first spring start•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Will make spring debut Thursday•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: In team's plans for 2020•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Not slowing down at High-A•
-
Rays' Wander Franco: Gets Futures Game nod•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospects-only mock draft
Scott White and company went deep into the prospect pool in our latest mock draft.
-
Defending my Roto rankings
Frank Stampfl has some pretty drastic differences in his Roto rankings. He's here to defend...
-
Risers/fallers in a Florida/Arizona plan
Here are players who could be most impacted if the 2020 MLB season begins in spring training...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...