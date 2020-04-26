Franco's chances of making his big-league debut during the 2020 season will be likely dampened if there is no minor-league season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The elite prospect's chances of seeing big-league action in 2020 even if the season would have unfolded as planned may have been relatively remote, considering he's yet to take an at-bat above the High-A level. Despite the fact Franco is unquestionably on the fast track to the majors, the Rays would ideally like to get him more seasoning, leading Toribio to surmise an outright cancellation of the minor-league season would further depress the odds of the 19-year-old making his debut in a truncated year. However, he adds the disclaimer that the organization's view could change if the Rays find themselves in contention and conclude that Franco -- whose stellar .318/.390/.506 line at Low-A Bowling Green last season qualifies as the "least" impressive overall of his three professional stops to date -- could significantly improve the team's offensive firepower.