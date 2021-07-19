Franco will sit Monday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A lukewarm first 18 games shouldn't significantly diminish the hype surrounding a young player with as much pedigree as Franco, but it's fair to say the 20-year-old hasn't set the world on fire thus far. In his first 80 trips to the plate, he's slashed just .216/.275/.392, with his 23.8 percent strikeout rate, while still a perfectly fine number, more than tripling his career 7.9 percent mark in the minors. He'll get a rest Monday, with Taylor Walls starting at shortstop.