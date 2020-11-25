Franco hasn't played in the Dominican winter league since Friday due to an arm injury, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 19-year-old was hitting well with a .935 OPS through five games before suffering the injury. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, but there's likely to be plenty of caution with Franco this offseason as one of the top prospects in baseball.
