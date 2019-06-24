Franco was promoted from Low-A Bowling Green to High-A Charlotte on Sunday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Franco will get his first taste of High-A after facing little resistance at Low-A, slashing .318/.390/.506 with six homers, 14 stolen bases and a 30:20 BB:K in 62 games with the Hot Rods. If he continues to excel at the next level, the highly-regarded youngster could potentially make his way to Double-A before the end of the season. According to Josh Tolentino of The Athletic, the 18-year-old Franco will join the Stone Crabs ahead of Tuesday's game against Ft. Myers.