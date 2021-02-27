Franco is no longer dealing with the shoulder issue that hindered him in winter ball and feels good to begin spring training, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Franco was diagnosed with biceps inflammation and shoulder soreness following an injury while playing winter ball, but he wasn't dealing with any structural damage or long-term concern. The Rays should continue to monitor his status early in spring training to prevent any further issues as he resumes baseball activities, but he should have a fairly normal spring as long as he doesn't encounter any setbacks. The league's top prospect will have his preparedness closely monitored while serving as a non-roster invitee during spring training, but he could be on track to make his major-league debut at some point in 2021.