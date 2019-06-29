Rays' Wander Franco: Gets Futures Game nod
Franco, who was promoted to High-A Charlotte last Sunday, was named to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The elite prospect was one of three members of the Rays organization nominated to participate in the July 7 game, as both Brendan McKay, who's set for his first major-league start Saturday, and Ronaldo Hernandez also received nods. The 18-year-old largely earned the honor by slashing .318/.390/.506 with six home runs and 29 RBI for Low-A Bowling Green over 62 games earlier in the season, but it's worth noting he's now also gone 9-for-15 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over his first four games with the Stone Crabs.
