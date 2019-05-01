Franco's season line is up to .311/.393/.568 with 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples, three home runs) and 10 RBI across 85 plate appearances at Low-A Bowling Green.

All three components of Franco's line have seen an appreciable boost over the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's hit .395 with three home runs, seven RBI, four walks, four steals and nine runs. The promising 18-year-old recently slugged all three of those round trippers over a two-game period against Fort Wayne. His slow start now appears to have simply been an outlier, as Franco seems to be on his way to largely replicating the success he enjoyed in rookie ball at Princeton in 2018 (.351/.418/.587).