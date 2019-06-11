Franco is batting .322/.389/.517 with six home runs and a 12-for-18 success rate on stolen-base attempts across 239 plate appearances with Low-A Bowling Green this season.

Franco owns a monstrous 154 wRC+ on the campaign, production that becomes even more meaningful after accounting for the fact that the 18-year-old is not only one of the youngest players in full-season ball, but also younger than all but three players selected in the first round of last week's 2019 first-year player draft. Franco's quick bat from both sides of the plate coupled with his plus speed and plus raw power are some of the more notable tools he offers, but the way he's controlled his at-bats may be the most impressive aspect of his performance in the South Atlantic League. He maintains a 25:18 K:BB on the season, with his 7.5 percent strikeout rate supporting his reputation as an elite contact hitter. Franco looks well on his way to opening 2020 as the sport's consensus top prospect, especially with Vladimir Guerrero having already graduated from prospect status and star rookies Fernando Tatis and Austin Riley on track to do the same within the next few weeks.