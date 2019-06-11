Rays' Wander Franco: Holding own at Low-A
Franco is batting .322/.389/.517 with six home runs and a 12-for-18 success rate on stolen-base attempts across 239 plate appearances with Low-A Bowling Green this season.
Franco owns a monstrous 154 wRC+ on the campaign, production that becomes even more meaningful after accounting for the fact that the 18-year-old is not only one of the youngest players in full-season ball, but also younger than all but three players selected in the first round of last week's 2019 first-year player draft. Franco's quick bat from both sides of the plate coupled with his plus speed and plus raw power are some of the more notable tools he offers, but the way he's controlled his at-bats may be the most impressive aspect of his performance in the South Atlantic League. He maintains a 25:18 K:BB on the season, with his 7.5 percent strikeout rate supporting his reputation as an elite contact hitter. Franco looks well on his way to opening 2020 as the sport's consensus top prospect, especially with Vladimir Guerrero having already graduated from prospect status and star rookies Fernando Tatis and Austin Riley on track to do the same within the next few weeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...