Franco went 2-for-6 with a solo homer and two runs in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Franco sparked a rally in the top of the eighth inning with his first home run of the postseason, but he was unable to generate much other production in the 13-inning loss. The 20-year-old has been effective across his first three playoff appearances and has gone 6-for-15 with a homer, two doubles, four runs and two RBI.