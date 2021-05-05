Franco went 3-for-5 with a triple, stolen base, two RBI and a run in Triple-A Durham's 7-5 win over Memphis on Tuesday.

Playing above the High-A level for the first time in his career, the 20-year-old uber-prospect certainly didn't look out of place. He was responsible for the game's most pivotal hit, as his seventh-inning infield single plated the go-ahead run. Franco is poised to make his MLB debut at some point in 2021, and he could already represent a notable upgrade from the Rays' incumbent shortstop, Willy Adames, who has posted a .546 OPS through 30 games.