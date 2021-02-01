Franco (biceps) was invited to the Rays' big-league camp Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Franco might not be given serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot, as he's yet to play beyond High-A, but his debut probably isn't too far off. While he's still just 19 years old, his bat is incredibly advanced for his age, as he owns a career .336/.405/.523 slash line with more walks than strikeouts in 175 games as a professional, numbers that would be impressive anywhere, let alone shortstop. Franco suffered a biceps injury in the Dominican Republic over the winter but appears to have escaped without any structural damage.