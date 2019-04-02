Franco will open the season with Low-A Bowling Green, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

This was the lowest realistic level Franco was going to be assigned to, as some more aggressive organizations may have even sent the 18-year-old phenom to High-A to start the season. The Rays are known for a slow-and-low approach with prospect promotions, but Franco is the exception to almost every rule. He could reach the upper levels of the minors in the second half of the season.

